Google launches Android 13 Go edition for budget phones: The details

Google has launched the Android 13 Go edition for budget smartphones. The new Go Edition brings Google Play System updates to Go devices along with the Discover and Material You features to help customize your phone.

The Go edition was launched five years ago to power budget phones with up to 3GB RAM and limited storage. Google in the blog post announcing the new Android 13 Go Edition also informs that there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go.

Android 13 Go Edition focuses on three qualities- reliability, usability and customization. The new Go Edition enables the Go devices to receive Google System updates which basically deliver new features and updates to the Android operating system provided by Google, Google Play Store, and Google Play services.

The upgraded Android Go edition ensures that the device gets regular software updates through Google System updates without eating up the storage on the phone.

“Updating the software in a phone takes a lot of storage space, which most entry-level devices can’t afford to lose. With Android 13 (Go edition), we’re bringing Google Play System Updates to Go devices which helps ensure devices can regularly receive important software updates, outside of the major Android release. This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time — and you don’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from your phone’s manufacturer to have the latest and greatest,” Google writes in its blog post.

The new update also brings Google Discover- a feature useful for those who love reading a lot. The feature shows a curated list of articles and other content upon swiping right from the home screen.

The new update also brings the Material You feature to Go devices for the first time. This feature lets you customize your entire phone’s colour scheme to match your wallpaper with four corresponding colour schemes to choose from. In addition, this update also brings some of the major Android 13 features like Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and more to the Go devices.

