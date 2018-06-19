​​​
  4. Google kills feature to book Uber rides through Maps

Google kills feature to book Uber rides through Maps

The feature allowing users to book Uber rides through Google Maps was added in January last year, with which users could enter a location, identify their route, check Uber prices and request a ride without leaving the Maps app.

By: | San Francisco | Published: June 19, 2018 2:34 PM
Google has reportedly killed the ability of direct Uber ride booking from inside Google Maps without giving any reason.

Google has reportedly killed the ability of direct Uber ride booking from inside Google Maps without giving any reason. The feature allowing users to book Uber rides through Google Maps was added in January last year, with which users could enter a location, identify their route, check Uber prices and request a ride without leaving the Maps app.

On one Google Maps Help page, Google simply says “you can no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps”, Android Police reported late on Monday. Uber integration was pulled from Google Maps on iOS earlier than on Android, according to the report. The ability to book an Uber through Maps allowed users to avoid the official Uber app, which has previously been criticised for its aggressive location tracking.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top