Google Keep, OneNote, Ever Note: Take note of these apps

The first of the smartphone devices— Palm—was focused towards the men in suits. BlackBerry and its boys revolutionised the market further. The phone was a business device, meant for serious people, and those who could shell out Rs 500 monthly.

Now, a smartphone is a camera, a videocam, a play station, and a cinema hall. Larger screens and improved apps are resetting phones in the business

and utility landscape. We review some of the apps that can help with your note-taking needs.

Google Keep

If you are not a proper business user, Google Keep is the best app. For an Android phone user, the UI is simple and efficient and unbelievably light. Google allows specific capabilities, but at the end of the day, it is a sticky note app, where you can set reminders, jot down to-do lists and do more. The desktop interface is however a little confusing.

For those relying on the Google ecosystem, it’s an excellent app for writing notes. In terms of storage, there are no complaints. Synced to a Google drive, it offers 15GB space. Attaching files is an issue, but remember all you wanted was a note app and nothing more. One thing that was problematic was that I could search the overall interface for terms, but the app had no search capability within a note.

OneNote

At 200MB, this is 6-7 times the space that Google offers, so you can use this app for more than note-taking. OneNote offers excellent interface, compatible across systems and apps. There are no limitations to devices that you can use it on, or the features it provides. OneNote is like a filing cabinet. The beauty of the app was integration and organisation. You create a notebook, then a section and then pages within. I was able to put reminders, access across devices (Apple and Samsung, desktop) and even create notes. If you remember what from what, then this is a great feature. The problemwas that each page would create separate categories for each of the divisions. So, handwriting would be classified under a different box than text. But, OneNote offers enhanced space at a low price with integrations from Office and OneDrive clouds up to 1TB.

Evernote

This is the note-taking app. Evernote doesn’t disappoint you in any of the departments but the price. Not only could I do segmentations, but the tag feature also enabled easy search-and-find across notebooks, sections, sub-sections and projects. But then, you can’t access Evernote on more than two devices. Also, it only offers limited space in the free version, and the premium is expensive at Rs 190 a month. Evernote like OneNote lets you attach everything and has a useful web clipping tool as well. You can send mails, Evernote has a mail feature, but is only linked to Evernote server. The business card scan was an excellent feature but again limited to the premium version. The AI feature worked flawlessly with its recommendations, but the price is a pain point. If you want collaboration, the price shoots up much more, and are only available in business plans.

If you are only on two devices, Evernote is the perfect app. For simple notes, you need not go beyond Google Keep. If you want all functionalities and multiple devices, and can compromise on search and tag capabilities, OneNote is the best in the category.