Google just pulled the plug on this version of YouTube app but that’s ok; Here’s why

Starting August 2022, YouTube Go application is pulling its shutters down. The app launched in 2016 for Android Go users who use low-end phones that don’t have much RAM, or a strong processor will no longer be available on the Google Play Store.



Google redesigned the UI among other things for Android 12 Go last year in December. YouTube Go was aimed at users in locations with connectivity issues, higher data prices, and low-end devices. YouTube Go has seen more than 500 million downloads, making it one of the most popular apps on the platform.



Google while making the announcement said that the main YouTube app has invested in improvements that make it perform better in these environments, while also delivering a better user experience that is inclusive of our entire community thus having a Go version is unimportant. Google further said that it has improved performance for entry-level devices or those that watch YouTube on slower networks and hence can cater to all kinds of users.



Google says YouTube Go users can install the main YouTube app that now provides features that aren’t available on YouTube Go and offers an overall better user experience as well. For instance, YouTube Go users can’t comment, post, use dark mode or create content on the app that is available on the main app.



Moreover, Google is working on bringing additional user control to decrease mobile data usage.

Also Read | Apple, Google, and Microsoft to expand support for radically more secure FIDO ‘passwordless’ sign-in