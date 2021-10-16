Google is using its own Tensor chip in Pixel 6 and Qualcomm is not happy

Google will launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19.

Google has ditched Snapdragon chips, a ubiquitous presence in most smartphones, for an in-house system-on-a-chip (SoC) for its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models, eliciting a salty response from Qualcomm.

Google’s move away from Snapdragon processors signals the end of an era as all its Pixel smartphones and the earlier Nexus lineup were built on the Snapdragon SoCs.

And the San Diego-based chipmaker made its feelings known about Google’s decision with a ‘red-flag’ tweet recently. The red-flag meme first began as a way to identify “warning signs” when dating. Since then, it has evolved to apply to almost anything.

"We've decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon" ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021

The Snapdragon tweet implies that Google’s decision to dump the Snapdragon SoC was an ill-conceived decision.

In reality, however, most users believe the Tensor SoC would bring exciting improvements to Pixel devices. Pixel fans on Twitter were also scathing about Qualcomm’s tweet, and pointed out that Tensor would ensure that users no longer have to deal with Qualcomm’s limited support period for chipsets.

The tweet also becomes laughable as Google is one of the company’s smaller customers. Qualcomm supplies Snapdragon chips to some of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung, which had a 17% share in the global smartphone market in the second quarter.

The Tensor chip has been designed with a vision to make machine learning processes and artificial intelligence more efficient on the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Some of the real-world benefits include better-quality video recording, correcting blurry photos, and transcribing speech to text accurately.



According to a recent leak, the Pixel 6 series smartphones will receive Android security updates for five years, extending the life of the devices.

Google will launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19. Watch this space as we bring you all the updates from Google’s Pixel fall launch event.