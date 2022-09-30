Google is shutting down Stadia game streaming after three years of launch, here’s why

Google announced that it will stop its cloud game streaming service – Stadia. The reason behind the move is said to be failure to gain traction among players after around three years of its launch. It will reportedly be shut down in early 2023.

Stadia was showcased at Google’s GDC 2019. It was presented to make game streaming to all of your devices possible. Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc was said to be establishing its game studio for exclusive games led by gaming industry veteran Jade Raymond, as reported by The Verge.

What is Stadia?

It was launched by Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc to compete with the likes of Amazon’s Luna, Microsoft’s XCloud, Nvidia’s GeForce etc. However, unlike other platforms, the games could be played using an Android phone as well as Google’s Chromecast. Stadia offered its subscription for $10 a month.

It debuted in November 2013 with popular titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Destiny 2. However, Google wanted to pack its product with original content and Bloomberg reports that they hired hundreds of developers from Montreal and Los Angeles.

The news of Stadia’s shut down doesn’t come unexpected as the California’s tech giant had been hinting about this since last year – with shutting down its in-house game development studio.

Google initially offered free service for six months after launch, and later introduced the plan at $10 a month. Google reportedly offered some promotions to get to the likes of gamers, but none of the offers seemed to work.

Stadia’s vice president and general manager, Phil Harrison wrote “While Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected.” “So we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” he further added in a blog post.

Google pulls back Stadia game streaming after three years of launch, here’s why

Google initially offered free service for six months after launch

Google announced that it will stop its cloud game streaming service – Stadia. The reason behind the move is said to be failure to gain traction among players after around three years of its launch. It will reportedly be shut down in early 2023.

Stadia was showcased at Google’s GDC 2019. It was presented to make game streaming to all of your devices possible. Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc was said to be establishing its game studio for exclusive games led by gaming industry veteran Jade Raymond, as reported by The Verge.

What is Stadia?

It was launched by Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc to compete with the likes of Amazon’s Luna, Microsoft’s XCloud, Nvidia’s GeForce etc. However, unlike other platforms, the games could be played using an Android phone as well as Google’s Chromecast. Stadia offered its subscription for $10 a month.

It debuted in November 2013 with popular titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Destiny 2. However, Google wanted to pack its product with original content and Bloomberg reports that they hired hundreds of developers from Montreal and Los Angeles.

The news of Stadia’s shut down doesn’t come unexpected as the California’s tech giant had been hinting about this since last year – with shutting down its in-house game development studio.

Google initially offered free service for six months after launch, and later introduced the plan at $10 a month. Google reportedly offered some promotions to get to the likes of gamers, but none of the offers seemed to work.

Stadia’s vice president and general manager, Phil Harrison wrote “While Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected.” “So we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” he further added in a blog post.