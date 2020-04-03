Google is shutting down its India-first Neighbourly Q&A app

The tech giant will shut the Neighbourly app on May 12. (Image: Twitter/ Google India)

Google is known for its successful and varied products like YouTube, Search, Gmail and Maps. However, it has also delivered products which have failed to fare well among the users. The latest Google product to be added to the list is Neighbourly, which was launched in mid-2018. The app aimed to help users understand their neighbourhood better by asking other residents. The tech giant will shut the app on May 12.

Google is sending out an email to all the users of Neighbourly, stating that the app did not perform as well as the company had hoped, suggesting that weak user count for the app might be the reason behind the closure of the app. The app apparently fared well in the weeks following the launch, during which a million questions were answered on the app. However, with the way things stand now, it seems like the popularity of the app was short-lived.

In the mail, Google is telling users that it would continue to focus on its current successful apps, and that Neighbourly users should sign up as local guides on its much widely used Google Maps so that they can continue to help people near their community. Using Google Maps as a base, it lets the users help others through reviews, pictures, ratings and answers to questions.

Neighbourly was launched in Mumbai and was later expanded to other cities. Google also added more and more features, but the app still could not sustain, joining other unsuccessful Google products like Allo, Inbox by Google, Wave and Google+, among others.

Existent users of Neighbourly will be able to download the content and data related to the app till October 12 this year, after which the data will not be available.