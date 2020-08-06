Google is set to turn India’s Independence Day musical with AI and people’s voices! Details

The procedure to participate in the special experiment is simple.

Independence Day with Google: Google India has a special plan for Independence Day, and it has sought the participation of the people. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the technology giant’s Indian arm announced that it was looking at Artificial Intelligence to make the Independence Day celebrations this year more unique. In an appeal that reminds people of the feeling of singing the National Anthem in school assemblies during their childhood, Google announced that it has collaborated with Prasar Bharati and Virtual Bharat for a unique AI experiment.

Google said that in this experiment, the company is combining two ingredients – one is the most cutting-edge AI work that the company has done with regard to music and the other is the voice of the participants. And with these ingredients, the company would use technology to produce the Indian National Anthem.

Google and Independence Day: What you need to do

The company announced that the only thing participants need to do is sing the National Anthem. After that, the AI would convert the voice of the participants into any one of the three traditional instruments enlisted by Google – shehnai, sarangi or bansuri. The company has also left the choice of the instrument on the participants themselves.

Google Independence Day National Anthem: How to participate

The procedure to participate in the special experiment is simple.

Using the smartphone, users would need to to Sounds of India web app by going to soundsofindia [dot] withgoogle [dot] com. This is an interactive web app which only works on browsers like Chrome and Safari. Please note that opening this link on the desktop browser would lead to the user being asked to switch to a smartphone.

Once the web app is opened, the users would first be able to listen to the National Anthem to understand the pitch and the tempo according to which they need to sing.

This would be followed by a screen where the user would see the lyrics of the National Anthem, and the lyrics would also get highlighted as per the rhythm to help users sing. This would be similar to how karaokes work.

Once the user has sung the Anthem, they would be able to choose their favourite instrument and get their own voice rendered to their favourite instrument. This can be downloaded and shared with friends and family. Users can also choose to submit their rendition for this experiment, the company said.

The company has informed that the experiment runs completely on the browser and on-device using TensorFlow, and no personally identifiable information of the user is either collected or stored. It added that the culmination of this experience would be released on August 15 to mark the 73rd anniversary of Independence Day.