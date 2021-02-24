Google is bringing Chrome’s Password Checkup feature to Android phones: everything to know

Google to introduce new features for Android users.

Android users will soon start receiving a slew of new and revamped features from Google ranging from integrated Password Checkup to updated Android Auto. In a blog post, Google said that its new features will make Android phones more secure and convenient for everyone.

A total of six new features will be rolling out to Android devices soon, Google said in a blog post. These include Chrome’s Password Checkup, scheduling messages, Talkback, improved Google Assist and the black theme in Google Maps.

Here is everything to know about these new features:

Password Checkup

With the latest Password Checkup feature, Android users will know if their passwords had earlier been compromised alerting them to choose another, stronger password. As soon as the users enable, “Autofill with Google” a pop-up dialogue box will inform users about the password quality. The users can also review all their saved passwords. The feature will be available on Android 9 and above by default and for others, one needs to enable Autofill on Google.

Schedule text messages

This is similar to scheduling emails. With this feature, you can write messages beforehand, hold and press the send button and select a date and time to deliver your message. This feature is for phones running Android 7 and newer. This feature will let the user send messages to other users in a different time zone, said the blog post.

Talkback feature

With this feature, users will be able to use their phones through spoken commands and gestures and without needing to look at them. The features that come with Talkback are more intuitive gestures, a new reading control menu, a unified menu and more. Users can get this feature by downloading or updating their phones from Google Play Store.

Upgraded Google Assist

With improved Google assist one can command their phone even when it is locked, or they are across the room with new cards that can be read with just a glance. To use Google Assist when the phone is locked one needs to turn on Lock Screen Personal Results in Assistant setting and say, “Hey Google” and command without being right next to it.

Dark theme in Google Maps

This will give your eyes a much-needed break and save on battery life. One needs to tap on “Always in Dark Theme” to lower the lights when they are navigating or getting other things done on Maps. Similarly, they can always switch back to ‘Always Light’ theme. This feature will roll out for all Android users globally in the coming days.

Upgraded Android Auto

Users can now choose custom wallpapers when using Android Auto on their car display. They can also ask for entertaining games like trivia, ‘Jeopardy’ to keep them entertained during long drives. Shortcuts have also been provided on the launch screen to let them access contacts and use Google Assistant by tapping on the available icons. Another privacy screen will be provided to let users choose what will appear on the car display while driving with others. This feature will be available to phones running on Android 6.0 and above when connected to compatible cars in the coming days, said the blog post.