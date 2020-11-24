Google is apparently building a Truecaller-like phone app

The tech giant has been working on adding numerous functionalities to the Phone app.

Google Call: Apparently, Google has now rebranded its default phone app, and has renamed it to Google Call. The change has surfaced via an ad on YouTube, but it cannot be downloaded at the moment. This is an addition to Google’s app rebranding and makeover exercise which has been taking place for sometime now. With this change, the app’s logo would be changed and it would have the four signature colours of Google. Apart from that, it would also have the Caller ID functionality, which would help users identify who is calling in case the number is not stored in Contacts. Since this feature is already available in the default Phone app by Google, it seems that Google Call would be a rebranded version of the app.

The change was first noted by a Reddit user who saw the YouTube ad showing the calling app named Google Call with the Google-coloured icon. While the ad had a link for the installation of the Phone app, reports have suggested that this could be a rebranding effort being undertaken by Google Workspace.

The tech giant has been working on adding numerous functionalities to the Phone app, like adding a verified feature for business calls which would also allow the businesses to specify the reason for calling before making the call.

In October, the search engine giant had stated that it would be rebranding G Suite apps to Workspace, under which Drive, Meet, Docs, Chat, Gmail, Keep and Calendar got updated icons with the Google colours and a similar design pattern.

If Google Call is, in fact, a rebranding of the Phone app, it would fit right in with these apps. However, so far, there has been no official confirmation for such a plan by Google.