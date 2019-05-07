Google I/O 2019: Where to watch live stream in India, timing, and top expectations

Google I/O will kick off at 10 am PST, May 7, which is 10.30 pm IST. The annual developers conference that is mainly focused on the software Google revamps every year will see the company announcing its Pixel smartphones for the first time. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones that will be positioned at lower pricing spectrum than the Pixel 3 series.

If you want to catch live updates, Google will live stream the event that is being held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The live stream will begin on the Google Events website – events.google.com/io. The website will also show live tweets and other written updates from the event. You can also follow our live blog that will bring you real-time information as it will be given away by Google officials at the I/O 2019.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take the centre-stage to announce many products that the company has been working on for a long time. A few of these offerings have popped up previously but major details on them are expected to follow at the I/O. While Pixel 3a smartphones and Android Q will be given enough time at the extravaganza, there are lesser products that will finally be addressed. One of them is Google Stadia, the gaming platform that was introduced in March but without pricing information.

Last time, Google astounded everyone with Google Duplex, a part of Google Assistant that uses AI to make bookings on behalf of the user. This time, we can expect a similar presentation that will be on top of other small and big features planned for Google Assistant. Moreover, Google Lens and Google Photos will also see some new bells and whistles for better productivity on Android and iOS platforms.

In case you need to read more on what we are expecting largely from Google I/O 2019 event, here’s our piece.