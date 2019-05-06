Google I/O 2019: Google Assistant portfolio to expand beyond limits with more devices

Published: May 6, 2019 7:58:42 PM

Google Assistant has made for a name for itself in a voice technology market once dominated by Amazon and Apple.

Google is expected to announce updates to its voice assistant and smart home products Tuesday at its annual developers conference in Mountain View, California.

Google Assistant still comes second behind Amazon in the smart speaker race. But the company launched its product nearly two years after Amazon released Echo and has gained considerable ground on its rival.

Google has expanded Assistant to more than 1 billion devices. It released a feature earlier this year that allows Assistant to call and make restaurant reservations for you, a technology that is a first of its kind in the market.

Google I/O kicks off Tuesday morning.

