Google I/O 2019 LIVE: Pixel 3a to arrive alongside Android Q, Google Stadia, & more

Google I/O developers conference kicks off at 10.30 pm IST where CEO Sundar Pichai will outline major products the company has been working on in his keynote. While Android will again be the subject that the event will mostly be about, there is a new showstopper this time. Google is launching the much-anticipated Pixel 3a smartphones at the I/O 2019. Not only the new watered-down Pixel devices are essential, they boost the company’s smartphone portfolio especially in volatile markets such as India that has seen OnePlus outselling Samsung in short time.

Google I/O 2019: Where to watch live stream in India, timing, and top expectations

The Google I/O 2019 will be live streamed on Google Events page, YouTube, and even Twitter, so if you have been enthusiastically waiting for the event you can catch the updates live. Alternatively, FE Tech will be covering the event live in this blog, so make sure you don’t scroll away. The event starts at 10.30 pm IST sharp on May 7 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

So far, there have been a huge round of rumours giving away all the details on the new Pixel 3a devices. They will have lower-specced processors, likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, packed inside that makes for the pricing, which has also been rumoured to be in the ballpark with OnePlus. Apart from a few specifications, the Pixel 3a will retain hardware elements such as the camera. According to the leaks, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will have a 12.2-megapixel rear camera at the back while there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Pixel 3a will have all the camera features usually seen on premium Pixel devices.

Apart from the Pixel 3a phones, Google is likely to shed more light on Android Q alongside releasing its third beta version. There will not be any official announcement on what Android Q will commercially be called, if we go by Google’s tradition. Moreover, Google Assistant, Google Photos, Google Lens, and some other Google apps will see new features coming this year. Google Stadia, the gaming platform that was launched earlier this year, is also expected to have its pricing announced at the keynote.