Google introduces fact check label to images with authentic information; Details

Google fact check: Google brings fact checking to images! Images and videos have become a huge part of the conversations and have always worked wonders in making people understand what is happening around them. However, over time the authenticity of an image or a video has declined and questions often arise regarding the origin, context or authenticity, mainly because of the twisted narrative fake news peddlers attach to several images or videos. In order to tackle this issue, Google has announced that it would now display the fact check information on Google Images and the feature has been launched globally.

In a statement issued on Monday, the tech giant said that this information would help people become more informed and judge the images correctly and also form an informed opinion about what they come across on the web. The feature is an extension of the fact check Google already provides on Search and News, it said.

Google Image fact check: How does it work?

According to Google’s statement, when a user searches for an image, some of the images might have a ‘Fact check’ label just underneath the thumbnail of the image. Once the user clicks on such an image to enlarge it, they would be able to see the summary of the fact check information which is present in the article linked to the image. The giant said that the fact check label would appear for both cases – if the fact check article is about the specific image or if the fact check article contains that image in the story.

The statement further explained that these labels appear for fact checking articles from independent sources that meet the criteria of Google. It added that these sources rely on ClaimReview, which is an open source method allowing publishers to indicate to search engines the content that has been fact checked.

It added that the fact check label does not affect the ranking, as Google aims to bring reliable and relevant information to the users, including that from sources which provide fact check.