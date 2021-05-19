Google I/O 2021: Google Photos to soon get password-protected locked folder, cinematic moments and more

The users will be able to hide their photos and videos within a password protected folder in Google Photos.

Google Photos is set to receive a new update that will bring some additional features for users like locked folders and enhanced memories function. Google at the I/O 2021 event on May 18 announced the update and details were shared in a blog post later by the company. The users will be able to hide their photos and videos within a password protected folder in Google Photos. The search giant will help users in doing so.

The locked folder is a passcode-protected space where users will be able to save photos separately and the photos will not show up while you scroll through Google Photos or any other apps on their device. “Locked folder will be available first on Google Pixel, and arrive on more Android devices throughout the year. And on Pixel, you’ll even have the option to save photos and videos directly to your locked folder right from the camera,” Google said.

The company is also enabling more customisation features for Memories. Later this summer, whenever Google will find a set of three or more photos having similar things like shape or color, it will highlight these little patterns for all users in their Memories option.

With the introduction of this feature, users will be enabled to see their Memories of the events they celebrate like New Year or any other festival. There will also be an option of Best of the Month Memories as well as Trip Highlights.

Google Photos is using AI to resurface important moments and bring your memories to life in new ways. All while giving you more control, so you can choose what you want to relive.https://t.co/dnTO0El9Us — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 18, 2021

Last year, the company launched Cinematic photos which leveraged machine learning in order to create vivid, 3D versions of photos. This time, the company has taken a step further with the introduction of computational photography designed to bring these memories to life.

“When you’re trying to get the perfect photo, you usually take the same shot two or three times – trying to get all my kids smiling and looking at the camera at the same time is a challenge to say the least. Using neural networks to synthesise the movement between two nearly identical photos and fill in the gaps with new frames, we can create vivid, moving images called Cinematic moments,” the company said.