Google I/O 2021 developer conference starts today: How to watch live and everything to expect

Google I/O 2021: After Google’s developer conference was cancelled last year, the tech giant is back with its Google I/O event, and it is set to begin today. The conference, which has been much awaited among tech enthusiasts, will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though Google in the past used this conference for developers who use Google’s technologies to build apps, etc, and that still remains the in-principle objective, the keynote has now turned more into a show for consumers. Accordingly, it is possible that Google will make some big user-oriented announcements, like those relating to Android 12, this year. Here’s when and how you can catch the event live.

Google I/O 2021: When is the event?

The Google I/O event is scheduled to start today, i.e. May 18, and go on till May 20. The 3-day event will commence with a keynote address, and it has been scheduled for 10:30 pm India time.

How to watch Google I/O 2021?

The event will be livestreamed by Google and interested users would be able to catch the entire three-day conference through the social media channels of Google.

However, developers can register for the event by going to the dedicated Google I/O website, and they would be able to watch live sessions as well as attend virtual workshops. The tech giant’s conference is set to have dedicated sessions on various topics ranging from Android and Google Play to ARCore and smart home. The details about the sessions and the workshops have been included by Google on the I/O website.

What to expect from Google I/O 2021?

Well, Google has not officially shared much information in this regard, but the rumour mill never stops. It is anticipated that user-oriented details about the upcoming Android 12 update would be the biggest announcement that the Mountain View-based company would make. Google, as it has done previously, might also choose this moment to highlight some of the major updates that it recently brought to its services, including some expected update announcements for Google Assistant.

Apart from that, a leak from Google had also revealed that true wireless headphones Pixel Buds A-Series are also in the works, and it is likely that the company would officially announce them at the Google I/O event. However, while Google had earlier in a statement confirmed that Pixel 5A 5G was coming, it may not announce the phone at this conference, and save it for some time around August, as that was when it had announced its new Pixel line up last year as well.

While all of these are just based on speculation, it is only a matter of time now before we find out what Google has in store.