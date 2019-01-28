Google I/O 2019 developer conference dates revealed: What to expect from three-day event

Google I/O 2019 dates have been revealed. (Reuters/file)

The Google I/O developer conference dates have been confirmed, and much like last year, this time as well the conference will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The Google I/O 2019 developer conference will commence on May 7 and end on May 9, 2019. For the uninitiated, Google I/O is a developer conference held by Google every year in Mountain View, California.

Last year, the search-engine giant announced Android P Beta version, revamped the design of Google News, and Duplex AI project which enables an Artificial Intelligence agent make phone calls on behave of the user. This year we can expect more new features being announced.

Google Developers’ Tweet:

Every year Google plays fun tricks and send puzzles for people to find out the date and place of the Google I/O developer conference. This time, Google developer tweeted a 12-line code along with a URL for netizens to decode the date of the event. Though we don’t know what exactly the coding meant, it is exciting to read the hidden coded lines.

Within a few hours, a Twitter user named Till Kottman solved the puzzle and found the date and location of the event from the plain text in the Google API codes.

Sundar Pichai’s Tweet:

Glad the transmission was received:) See you at Shoreline Amphitheatre May 7-9 for this year’s I/O! #io19 pic.twitter.com/CXWpQR4Eza — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 25, 2019

The text stated, “Join us for IO 2019 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 7 through 9th.” Later, Sundar Pichai tweeted and confirmed the date of the Google I/O developer conference. Pichai’s tweet didn’t hint at any new announcements.

It is confirmed from the tweet that the Google I/O developer conference 2019 will be held in May at the same venue as last year. The topic of discussion at the Google I/O 2019 developer conference is expected to be Android Q, dark mode among others. Some of the features that are said to be included in Android Q are Dark Theme, desktop and app permission revamp mode. Among all these, the Dark Mode seems most likely as Google has already adopted this mode in several of its apps.