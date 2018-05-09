Google I/O 2018: Artificial Intelligence is happening to Gmail, Photos, and more

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the crowd about the changes in lives after they gain access to a smartphone for the first time

Google CEO Sundar Pichai kicked off the company’s annual conference I/O 2018 on Tuesday at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco, California. Amassed with over 7,000 attendees, the conference burst into laughter when Pichai addressed the last year’s unusual burger anomaly wherein the patty was misplaced. Jokes aside, Pichai on a serious note, addressed the crowd about the changes in lives after they gain access to a smartphone for the first time.

As expected, Artificial Intelligence stood at the helm of the beginning of the announcements made by Pichai. Google AI, which was introduced last year, is now benefiting many industries including healthcare, automotive, and more. In addition to the larger applications, AI is also helping people in their daily life. Gboard is offering real-time translation and other useful features such as predictive text input to the people, Pichai said.

After receiving a complete overhaul recently, Gmail is now getting a new Smart Compose feature that automatically predicts the text as you type, thanks to AI. Gmail recently received many features to change the way how people have been using it for a long time. These include Smart Reply, Snooze Notifications, and the much-talked Confidential Mode. This feature will roll out to all the users later this month, on top of all the already available new Gmail design for web, which is still rolling out to some people.

Google Photos, with the help of AI, is now getting suggested actions – which will allow a photo some required actions for the photos, eliminating the thought process that you would put into to make some use of it. For example, any photograph of a document in Photos will suggest a PDF version automatically. The features will roll out to the users in a couple of months. That’s pretty much where Google is deploying AI to maximise the outputs.

But how is this large amount of real-time processes being carried out? To solve that, Google has introduced the new Tensor Processing Unit 3.0 or TPU 3.0, which is claimed to be so powerful, it requires an additional system of liquid cooling. Google is also paying a lot of attention to the application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning on a broader suite of apps.

At the I/O 2018, Google announced a host of features for Search, Assistant, and its suite of apps. The major announcement remains to be the public rollout of Android P Beta for not only Pixel but also the users of other OEMs.