Google Home smart speakers could launch in India this month; here’s everything to know

Google is finally looking at the diversification of its products in India. Constantly feeling the heat from rivals Amazon and Samsung, the company is now said to launch the AI-powered Google Home and Google Home Mini speakers in India. The Google Home and its smaller variant Home Mini are likely to launch in India this month – April. The new speakers will take on the Amazon Echo speaker range – Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus – which were launched in India last year.

According to a report by NDTV Gadgets 360, the Google Home speakers are set to make their debut in the Indian market that is slowly moving towards adopting smart speakers. However, last week telecom analyst Sanjay Bafna tipped that Google Home and Home Mini speakers will begin shipping in India starting April 1 via Reliance Digital and Jio stores. While this could be a concrete information to back the development, it looked more of an April Fools’ Day joke. Google declined to comment to divulge any information at this early stage.

Amazon launched the Echo devices in India alongside its voice assistant Alexa. The Google Home and Home Mini speakers are powered by Google Assistant that recently was updated to support Hindi voice commands. The speaker will catch your voice when you say Ok, Google or Hey, Google wake words and take commands from you. It can play music, tell you about traffic and local weather, and read the daily news. Google Home smart speakers will enjoy an upper hand in India as the search giant has lately been focusing extensively on India with mostly India-centric apps and customisations.

As far as the pricing is concerned, there is no information as of now. However, to counter Amazon Echo speakers, the Google Home and Home Mini could be priced at the same price points. In the US, the Google Home costs $129, roughly Rs 8,500, while the Home Mini speaker is priced at $49, which roughly translates to Rs 3,200.