Google’s cheapest smart speaker just got even cheaper in Flipkart sale

Google Home Mini, the Google Assistant-powered smart speaker, is now available at a discounted price of Rs 2,299 under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that concludes on October 4. The base model in Google’s smart speaker range was launched in India last year for Rs 4,499 along with a bigger version Google Home. Google also announced huge price cuts on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to lure customers. The Google Home Mini comes in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colour options.

Flipkart is also giving a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 2,000 on all purchases, including Google Home Mini, using credit or debit card from Axis Bank or ICICI Bank. If the customer chooses to pay using one of these cards, the effective price of Google Home Mini becomes Rs 2,070. The purchase of Google Home Mini is bundled with free Gaana Plus subscription until March 31, 2021. Moreover, there is another bundle including the Google Home Mini and a Syska Wi-Fi-enabled 7W bulb available for Rs 2,599 under the sale. The 10 per cent bank discount is available on this bundle as well.

ALSO READ | Microsoft banks on Google’s Android for its Surface Duo foldable phone

Powered by Google Assistant, Home Mini is rival to Amazon Echo Dot and bears a minimalistic design. It has a fabric mesh all over the body with LED indicators lying beneath. As Google is expected to introduce the successor of the Home Mini speaker at its October 15 event, the company is discounting its existing line-up to boost sales. Although Google never shared how much it clocked from the sales of its smart home devices, the Home speakers have managed to create a segment of customers who are increasingly moving to a digitally assisted lifestyle.