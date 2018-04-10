Google Home launch effect: Amazon offers Echo, Echo Dot smart speakers at discounted price

Amazon is offering limited-period discounts on the purchase of Echo speakers.

As Google expands its hardware lineup in India with the launch of Google Home smart speakers, Amazon has decided to up its game by introducing a new offer on its Echo smart speakers. The Google Home and Home Mini speakers are priced as much as Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, at Rs 4,499 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Now, Amazon is offering limited-period discounts on the purchase of Echo speakers.

On the purchase of two Amazon Echo Dot speakers, the customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the final price while the purchase of two Amazon Echo models will get the customers a discount of Rs 3,000. The discount will be applied automatically at the checkout. Both the devices are available on Amazon.in at Rs 4,499 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Interestingly, the offer is not valid on the purchase of Amazon Echo Plus model that costs Rs 14,999. This is perhaps because Google has not launched the bigger model – Google Home Max – in India that counters the Echo Plus model.

The Amazon Echo speakers were launched in India last year with the introduction of Alexa and Prime Music service. All three speakers came out of the invitation-only model recently since their launch. The Echo speakers are powered by Alexa, Amazon’s voice-enabled digital assistant. The Google Home and Home Mini speakers, on the other hand, are driven by Google Assistant, which has an upper hand in the Indian market.