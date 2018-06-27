Google Home, Home Mini speakers get cheaper: Here’s how much you can buy them for

Google Home was launched at a price of Rs 9,999 while the Home Mini was launched at Rs 4,499

Google Home and Home Mini are now available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The smart speakers were launched by Google earlier this year to take on the Amazon Echo range. The Google Home and Home Mini speakers are available to buy both offline and online, Flipkart being the medium for the latter. Flipkart has now announced a limited period price cut on both Google Home and Home Mini speakers.

The Google Home was launched at a price of Rs 9,999, however, Flipkart is selling it at Rs 8,499, which translates into a discount of Rs 1,500. Similarly, the Google Home Mini, launched at Rs 4,499, is available at a price of Rs 3,699 on Flipkart. While these discounted prices are not official, Flipkart says that the discount will stay for a limited period, so interested buyers should hurry before the offer ends.

Additionally, there are other offers on the purchase of Google Home and Home Mini including 10 per cent cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards, 5 per cent cashback on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and a discount of Rs 1,000 on purchasing two units.

On the purchase of Google Home and Home Mini, the buyers get six months of free subscription to Google Play Music and bundled offers on Saavn and Gaana music streaming services. You can also Netflix on Google Home to control the former’s app on smart TVs and Android boxes.

The Google Home and Home Mini also come with support for Chromecast, so you should be able to control the media playback on smart televisions and other Chromecast-enabled devices. You can also pair smart home appliances such as smart LED lights, microwave ovens, and washing machines and control them using your voice through Google Home speakers.

Google, while launching the Google Home speakers, said that while English India is largely supported on the Google Assistant for them, support for Hindi will roll out later this year.