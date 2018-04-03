Google Home, Home Mini smart speakers India launch set for April 10, listed on Flipkart

Google Home speakers are expected to come integrated with Google Play Music, Google Search, and other major services in India

The Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers are set to launch in India next week on April 10. The company has sent out media invites for the launch event that is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 in New Delhi. Google also took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers in India ‘soon’. The new Google speakers will compete with the likes of the Amazon Echo speaker range – Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus. Meanwhile, Flipkart has now listed the Google Home and Home Mini speakers on its e-commerce website, confirming the availability.

Get ready to #MakeGoogleDoIt, at home too. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/JuNvt3cpFE — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 2, 2018

Google is making efforts to up its hardware game in India as it is constantly feeling the heat from the rivals. The smart speaker market in India is nascent at the moment, which Google wants to tap into before it gets crowded. Presently, Amazon is dominating the smart speaker offerings in the country with a bunch of few other companies that have launched their smart speakers too. The Google Home speakers were launched last year at the Pixel 2 launch event and come with Google Assistant. Interestingly, the Google Assistant received Hindi voice command support in India recently, making more sense than ever to launch its voice-driven speakers. Rivalling the Google Home is the Amazon Echo speaker range that is driven by Alexa, the company’s voice assistant that recently began making its way into smartphones.

The Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers will come integrated with Google Play Music, Google Search, and other major services in India. This makes more sense as Google has lately shown significant interest in the Indian market with the launch of India-centric apps such as Google Tez. Apart from taking commands on weather updates, daily news, reminders, and traffic condition among others, Google Home will also play music straight from your Play music library. However, it will be interesting to see if Google partners any other streaming services such as Saavn, Gaana in India to offer a wider collection of music, much like what Amazon did on Echo speakers in India.

The pricing details of the smartphone are scarce at the moment and we will know about it at the launch event on April 10. In the US, the Google Home costs $129, or roughly Rs 8,500 while the Google Home Mini is priced at $49, which translates to roughly Rs 3,200. The availability is also not known as of now.