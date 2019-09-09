Google Home Assistant: How it helps you sleep better

Users can also switch Grayscale on or off which will turn their display screen gray when ‘wind down’ features becomes active.

In an era where people are fighting to stay off their phones, even tech companies know enough to come up with new features to give a push in the right direction. A year after adding digital detox tools to Android One and Pixel phones, the company has also made its digital wellness features in its smart speakers as well.

Now one can make full use of digital wellness features by the search engine giant on the smart speakers to get a good night’s sleep, stay off the phone and get a distraction-free time for optimum productivity, among other things.

Here’s how you can set up the Digital Wellness via the Google Home app –

Clock on the microphone and go to ‘Explore’

Enter ‘Digital wellbeing’ in the search box

Click on Send to Device

Pick a device

This will enable you to fix your preferences. It must be noted that the ‘Use Wind Down’ switch should already be in the “on” position.

Click on ‘Start’ and then set the timer for the wind down time

Select the days you wish ‘wind down’ to repeat

Click on ‘End’ and set the time you wish ‘wind down’ to end (Please note that this will also shut off your alarm)

Moreover, users can also switch Grayscale on or off which will turn their display screen gray when ‘wind down’ features becomes active. Those who find themselves hours on social media will find that when the screen goes gray, they will know that it is time to sleep.

Moreover, switching ‘Do Not Disturb’ on or off, which basically mutes notifications and even incoming calls, effectively killing the curiosity to take a peek.

The above-mentioned tools are particularly helpful for those who find themselves procrastinating and guiltily spend hours on social media. Those who need it, it is certainly a much-needed push in the right direction.