Google Home app now allows users to change colour of smart lights

Google Home app users will now be able to change the colour of compatible smart bulbs, thanks to the lastest update by Google. Starting with Google Home version 2.9, tapping on a multicoloured light in the app, you will spot a new “Colour” button below the on/off toggle. Tapping it, one can browse through a list of 42 different colours, AndroidCentral said in a report.

Just a year ago, the app was mostly used to set up Google Home smart speakers. Google Home app was revamped to include a fresh interface and new smart home controls to enhance user experience and make it more engaging than previous versions of the app. Users can spot all of their connected gadgets and control them with a touch. Now, these touch controls are being made more responsive and powerful and users would no longer have to rely on voice commands.

Google Home app has evolved into a virtual command centre for all smart home gadgets compatible with Google Assistant. It cut down on the need to open separate apps to operate the devices as Google introduced many useful controls right into the app. But it missed out on a few features, some of which are being introduced with the latest update, like adjusting the brightness of smart lights or turning them on or off. However, changing the colour of the lights was not possible until now.

With the new update, it becomes a possibility to change colours. Even as the options are limited than the wide colour palette one will get using a dedicated app from smart light manufacturing companies, still the list has as many as 42 different colours to pick from on offer.

However, the Home app would not display what colour each bulb has been set to. Instead, it shows whether they are on or off and the brightness level. The latest update to Google Home has started to roll out for both Android and iOS users.