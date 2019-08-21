Google Go search app goes live worldwide: Here’s all you need to know

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store (Image source: Reuters)

The lightweight Google Go search app, which had a limited debuted in India and Indonesia a year ago, has now been made available worldwide. Google Go search app is a little over 7MB in size and is aimed at devices with low configurations or a bad data connection. In case, the connection is disrupted, the app also has the ability to remember the user’s search results when they are back online.

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store, however, the search engine giant has notified that the lightweight app will only run on Android devices which are running on the Lollipop (5.0) version and above.

Although the Google Go is essentially intended to work on low-end devices, the makers claim that it comes with several other features which have been designed to keep up with the requirements of emerging markets.

Earlier in 2019, the tech giant also added Lens functionality into Google Go that lets the app use its camera to read text from the real world and web pages aloud. Lens can be particularly helpful when you’re in an unfamiliar place and you don’t know the language. Now, you can point your camera at text and Lens will automatically detect the language and overlay the translation right on top of the original words, in more than 100 languages. Moreover, the light app comes with support for voice search as well.

The Wall Street Journal in its 2017 report noted that the “next billion users” who are very much on Google’s radar, are very likely to depend more on video and voice to engage with their devices.

It is interesting to note that Google Go is not the first such creation by the company which is eyeing the emerging markets. The other Go products include Gmail Go, which predictably a trimmed-down emailing experience, and Gallery Go, where one can organize their photos.

In addition, Android Go too is a lightweight version of its mobile system, again, intended for low-end devices.