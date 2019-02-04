Revamped Gmail will change the way to communicate; Here are details

Google is said to be internally testing some Inbox features in Gmail for Android

Google is reportedly testing a few Inbox features right inside the Gmail for Android app that includes bundles and reminders. The tech giant has already announced that it will shut down its Inbox app next month. The company had announced its plans to shut down all Google inbox apps last year, letting users switch to the Gmail app until the app is taken offline.

A Redditor shared a screenshot of what looks like Gmail for Android with a few Inbox features. The screenshot clearly shows the bundles feature that clubs similar emails together. Gmail for Android has been a popular feature within Inbox and could prove to be useful if it ends up in future Gmail releases. Last year in September, Google announced its plan to kill the Inbox app and said it would bring the bundles feature to Gmail.

The screenshot also suggests the possibility of a reminders feature within Gmail for Android. Users may be able to quickly create and schedule reminders right inside Gmail for Android. However, since this seems like an early preview build, it’s still too early to speculate if these features will make it to the App anytime soon.

According to the Redditor, the screenshot represents a very early design iteration. So far Google hasn’t revealed exactly which Inbox features will make it to Gmail’s mobile apps. However, a lot of Inbox features have been seen in Gmail over the last year, including Smart Reply, Nudges, inline attachments, and more. Last week, Gmail’s mobile app started receiving Material Theme redesign.