Google For India: Phone Line, Assistant in Hindi, & everything that was announced

Google on Thursday made a slew of announcements during the fifth edition of the annual Google for India event in the national capital which included updates for Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Lens, besides a Google Research India AI lab in Bengaluru. Most notably, entering the arena of job portals in the country, Google announced a new Jobs platform which focuses on entry-level jobs which are not especially not discoverable through online portals and more often that are filled through offline ways.

This will come as a Spot on the Google Pay app beginning with Delhi NCR and it will be rolled out in other regions in India in the coming weeks. For this, the tech giant is partnering with Zomato, Swiggy, HealthKart, 24Seven, Dunzo, Delhivery, and Fabhotels in order to aid job-seekers search relevant jobs in hospitality, delivery, retail. Now a job-seeker will be able to apply for the job directly from Google Pay. Other features include CV builder tool, personalised job recommendations and learning new skills through videos.

It is important to note that Google, to facilitate entry-level jobs, is collaborating with National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) so that students and graduates with Skills India could find a better way to seek jobs. Additionally, Skills India graduates who have signed up for Jobs Spot can also get their certificates online.

Google Pay which is majorly known for UPI payments, said that 918 million UPI transactions took place in a month. Google Pay has 67 million monthly active users with $110 billion in transactions. And now, Tokenized cards are making their way to Google Pay in India. This involves customer passing only a digital token to the merchant. It is similar to how a Tokenised card is shared in Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

The search engine giant also announced Vodafone-Idea Phone Line with Google Assistant. The feature would enable a user to simply call and talk to Assistant. This would be especially helpful for those who do not have proper access to the internet as well as those who have 2G phones or feature phones. The first pilot, the company said, was tested in Kanpur and Lucknow. The number will be bilingual – Hindi and English.

Apart from that, Google also made a slew of announcements. Google announced that Assistant will now speak in Hindi after users command, ‘Ok Google assistant Hindi Bolo’. However, the phone’s settings will remain in Hindi. Earlier, this was only available in google home and google Nest Hub. Other announcements included Food delivery coming to Google Assistant, Google Lens getting support for Tamil, Telugu and Marathi for translation, AI lab based in Bangalore among others.