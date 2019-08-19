Google Files: clean up space on your phone

Forwarded messages can cause duplicate files and memes to quickly eat up phone storage.

Do you know that every month, 100 million people around the world use the Google Files app to free up space and manage the content on their phones. For the uninitiated, Files by Google is a file management app that helps you free up space with cleaning recommendations, find files faster with search and simple browsing, share files offline with others, fast and without data.

Files was built for people with low phone storage, many of whom live in places like India, Nigeria and Brazil and often run out of space on a daily basis. Once you install the app, it goes through your gallery and analyses the phone’s storage, serving up recommendations on what files and apps you can delete.

“However, in the past two years, we have seen people everywhere use Files. The app reduces the stress of managing stuff on your phone and helps you get things done faster – whether that means finding your favourite photo, sharing files without using data, or removing old files to make your phone feel like new,” says Tomas Vorel, growth manager, Next Billion Users, Google.

Forwarded messages can cause duplicate files and memes to quickly eat up phone storage. Around the world, Files helps people delete more than 300 duplicates and 150 memes every second—the app is able to quickly find and suggest files for removal using Google’s mobile vision technology. Globally, Files frees up 8 GB of space every second—that’s equivalent to 2,200 photos!

Thanks to the Files app, in just a few taps you can free up space more quickly and easily than ever: Delete old photos and memes from chat apps, remove duplicate files, erase unused apps, clear your cache and more. Recently, the app has added two new features which will be available to everyone over the next few days. These are: One, preserve your battery and reduce eye strain with a new all-black dark theme option. Two, listen to music or watch videos offline with new controls like Skip, Rewind or Fast-forward.

Get the app at g.co/getfiles to free up space, and make your phone feel like new.