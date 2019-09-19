Google Family Link now lets parents limit app time for kids

The new feature of Family Link by Google comes at a time when even adults are struggling with managing their screen time on popular apps such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and the likes.

Google’s Family Link on Wednesday rolled out another update expanding its features on its parental control software. Now, the parental control system will focus on limiting the screen time for kids.

The new feature – per app time limits helps parents set time limits for individual apps on their child’s handset, allowing them limit games or video apps while still letting them use educational resources or communication apps.

It has something for kids as well – bonus time which is more or less is ‘extra time’ in a bid to answer the whiny “just five more minutes”. Guardians can access the Family Link dashboard to reward extra time to their child in order to complete their task or a game.

To note, Family Link was launched in 2017 in a bid to help parents manage their children’s screen time in a better way and enforce a healthy daily limit when it comes to technology. Family Link allows parents to create dedicated accounts for their children and gave them control over what their children were seeing – basically child-proofing the gadgets. So far, it had been able to set daily limits, track activity per app, set device “bedtimes,” view the device’s location on the map and ring it, among others. Parents can manage the Family Link settings from both their Android or iOS device, while the child could use a Chrome or an Android or device.

Moreover, the app was a hit with parents and later on the controls were added for teens as well.

And now, it comes integrated into Android devices having Android 10 and above under “Digital wellbeing and parental controls”, and also be downloaded as an app from Google Play Store.

The new feature of Family Link by Google comes at a time when even adults are struggling with managing their screen time on popular apps such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and the likes. Notably, Google also introduced a new app for its Android system in May called Focus Mode as part of its Digital Wellbeing range to deal with smartphone addiction. The app deactivates distracting apps and turns off their notifications by individually selecting them for a certain period of time so that one could focus on their work.