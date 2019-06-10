David Cicilline vows to pursue big tech regulation with open mind

By: |
Published: June 10, 2019 7:34:34 AM

Google, Facebook, Vietnam Cyber Law, Alphabet Inc, Vietnam cybersecurity law, Sundar, Google, vacancy in google, Sundar Pichai, Silicon Valley, US, Amazon,(Reuters)

Legislation and more regulation of technology companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc. is possible, but lawmakers are approaching scrutiny with an open mind, the federal lawmaker leading an antitrust investigation of the industry said.

“This is an investigation to collect the best data and best information,” Representative David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who leads the House Antitrust, Commercial & Administrative Law Subcommittee, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Cicilline’s committee is set to hold its first hearing on the dominance of Big Tech on June 11, part of a wider probe of the industry that the lawmaker said may lead to legislation. The goal, he said, is to “bring more competition to the space.”

The investigation will “look at the entire marketplace. These large technology platforms are very dominant,” Cicilline said in a separate interview on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” It will “look at the monopoly moment we’re in and figure out how we get the market working right.”

The companies provide platforms for consumers and gather information that is then used by advertising companies, political parties and other groups. It’s become controversial, particularly after private information from Facebook was mined by a British political consultancy tied to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“The data that’s collected is used to generate revenue, so they’re not really free,” Cicilline said.

Consumer advocates and a newspaper trade group are scheduled to testify on the effect of digital platforms on news media organizations, possible anti-competitive conduct of “dominant firms,” and whether current laws and enforcement policies are adequate, a person familiar with the hearing has said.

The U.S. government is ramping up its antitrust scrutiny of Big Tech on several fronts. The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission recently signaled that formal investigations may be forthcoming by divvying up antitrust oversight for Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Cicilline has also said recently that concentration in the digital markets industry has resulted in anti-competitive behavior, breaches of privacy and consumer’s losing control of their own data. The antitrust subcommittee will seek company records and gather testimony from corporate officials through depositions and hearings, Cicilline told Bloomberg Television in an interview last week.

Warren’s Plan
In the past few years, there’s been calls from some lawmakers to at least rein in, if not break up, technology companies that are seen by some as having become too big and powerful in many ways. Senator Elizabeth Warren has made perhaps the most detailed case for breaking up and regulating the four companies, but the Massachusetts Democrat, a 2020 presidential hopeful, isn’t alone in her aggressive views on the industry.

Tech companies have been preparing for scrutiny for a while, hiring lawyers and lobbyists and publicly making their case. History may be on their side: corporate breakups are a significant, and rare, undertaking for the U.S. government. The last major breakup of a monopoly was AT&T in 1982. Microsoft was ordered split up by a federal judge in 2000 after the Justice Department sued the software company in 1998, a decision that was reversed on appeal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. David Cicilline vows to pursue big tech regulation with open mind
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition