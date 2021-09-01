Google extends WFH option till January 10, local offices to decide return date

Pichai also promised a 30-day notice before calling employees back to offices. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Google has extended employees’ work-from-home option into 2022 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the US and other territories.

In a letter to employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said returning to campuses would remain voluntary across all its territories till January 10.

“I’m happy to say that a large number of offices globally are already open for business, and we are welcoming back tens of thousands of Googlers on a voluntary basis,” Pichai wrote.

“The road ahead may be a little longer and bumpier than we hoped, yet I remain optimistic that we will get through it together.”

Google has also left it to local offices to decide when employees would return to their desks, depending on local conditions.

“Beyond January 10, we will enable countries and locations to make determinations on when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions, which vary greatly across our offices,” Pichai wrote.

According to the company’s most recent plan that was shared publicly, Google had planned for employees to return to offices in September. Pichai also promised a 30-day notice before calling employees back to offices, whenever that might be.

He also announced that Google employees could take an extra off day in October and December — reset days — to rest and recharge.

While Pichai did not cite the highly contagious Delta variant, the latest wave of infections has again put a spanner in several Big Tech companies’ plans to resume work from office. Pichai had, in May, outlined a new hybrid model that would see employees work from the office three days a week. However, it will take several months for the new policy to come into play for many Google employees.

“The ability to reconnect in person has been re-energizing for many of us, and will make us even more effective in the weeks and months ahead,” Pichai signed off.