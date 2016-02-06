Google engineer builds smart Android-powered bathroom mirror

Max Braun built the device because he wanted his bathroom mirror to be like the “future we were promised in the movies”. (Twitter)

A Google engineer has developed a smart Android-powered bathroom mirror which automatically displays the latest updates on date, time and weather, and lets you do voice searches on Google, a media report said.

Max Braun, a software engineer with the multinational technology company, used a two-way mirror, a controller board, a display panel, components, arts and crafts supplies to create a device, which can be considered an early prototype of a Google Now mirror, techtimes.com reported.

Braun built the device because he wanted his bathroom mirror to be like the “future we were promised in the movies”.

“There doesn’t seem to be anyone selling the product I was looking for. The individual parts, however, were fairly easy to get. A number of people have done similar custom builds recently, but I had something different in mind,” Braun was quoted as saying.

According to Braun, he plans to add more functions and features that work with Google Now, including traffic updates and reminders.

The software still has a long way to go, as the user interface is currently on a couple hundred lines of code. Braun also needs to settle on a platform and tidy up the innards of his creation. But he has managed to develop a fully functional display that is only a few millimetres in thinness.