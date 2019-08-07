Google employee alleges discrimination against pregnant women, memo goes viral

Google has now been held down for discrimination against an employee during her pregnancy. In a memo, that got viral, written by the Google employee – alleged that she was discriminated against during her pregnancy.

Last week, the memo titled “I’m not returning to Google after maternity leave, and here’s why” was posted on an internal message board for new and expecting mothers of Google, reported Motherboard. As soon as the memo was made public, it was reposted in various other noticeboards, and was seen by several employees of Google.

The document that was posted by Motherboard, alleged the writer’s manager to have made inappropriate comments against her. When she was about to leave for maternity leave, her boss told her that her managerial position is not guaranteed when she comes back. Reportedly, she also faced retaliation, when she raised the issue with HR of the company.

“I’m sharing this statement because I hope it informs needed change in how Google handles discrimination, harassment and retaliation,” the employee wrote. “This is a long read, but the details are important in understanding the often drawn-out, isolating and painful experience of victims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation. Also, if anything similar has happened to you, know that you’re not alone,” she added.

The employee also documented her boss passing discriminatory comments against the pregnant woman. However, when she reached out to the HR, she was told that her manager has been reported before as well for discriminatory remarks. What followed was, “months of angry chats and emails, vetoed projects, her (the manager) ignoring me during in-person encounters, and public shaming,” she wrote. Later the manager also told her that, the managerial position she was in, will no longer be guaranteed after comes back from maternity leave.

Though Google did not address the memo, the company in a statement said, “We prohibit retaliation in the workplace and publicly share our very clear policy.” “To make sure that no complaint raised goes unheard at Google, we give employees multiple channels to report concerns, including anonymously, and investigate all allegations of retaliation,” it added.

This is not the first time the Google has faced such an allegation, In November last year, employees of the company staged a walkout after an executive accused of sexual harassment received an exit package worth millions of dollars. Later, even the shareholders alleged the company of trying to cover up sexual misconduct.