Google Earth View adds 1,000 new images to its collection

Google has added more than 1,000 new photos to its collection in ‘Earth View’. Previously, it had around 1,500 images from across the world in its collection. Now after updating the collection, the Google Earth View has a total of 2,500 high-resolution images. In its blog post, Google wrote, “We’re making our biggest update to Earth View by adding more than 1,000 new images to the collection, bringing the total to more than 2,500 striking landscapes.”

The updated image collection features bright colours, sharp images and 4K resolutions. The new images were optimised for high-resolution screens.

Millions of people witnessed the collection around the world. Some of them downloaded it for the wallpaper in their smartphones while others used it for screensavers for Chromecast and Google Home. All the updated high-resolution images are available in the Google Earth View gallery. One can also get the images at Earth View Chrome Extension.

Apart from this, a new feature has been added- Nifty Color Map. The ‘Nifty Color Map’ helps one to visualise the thousands of Earth View locations. One can also easily access a landscape in a colour scheme of their choice. The Google in collaboration with Ubilabs in Germany’s Hamburg has brought the images in public view.

Know how to download the high-resolution images from Google Earth View:-

To download high-resolution images from the Google Earth View in PC, one must go through the following points-

(1) One needs to open Google Chrome.

(2) Now, one needs to visit the website of Google Earth View.

(3) After visiting the website, one needs to click on ‘Explore images’ link.

(4) After this, a new page will appear on the screen with images.

(5) Click on the image which one needs to download.