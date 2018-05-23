Google Duplex rival is here! Microsoft announces AI bot Xiaoice – Here’s what it can do

Microsoft has brought a bot based on artificial intelligence (AI) that holds the capability to have a telephonic conversation with humans.

At Google I/O, the search engine giant announced a path-breaking technology wherein the Google Assistant was able to make appointments for you by making phone calls. They called it Google Duplex! The technology made headlines for breaking the ethics and being path-breaking, however, this is not stopping other tech magnates to make their own version of AI-powered voice assistant.

Microsoft has brought a bot based on artificial intelligence (AI) that holds the capability to have a telephonic conversation with humans. Earlier, The Verge reported that the tech magnate is working on a revolutionary technology that can be compared to the revamped Google Assistant with the new feature, Google Duplex.

Microsoft is calling their AI-powered bot Xiaoice. The social chatbot, Xiaoice, was unveiled on May 22 at an AI event in London, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiling the feature. The bot is being tested in China now and it is reported to have more than 500 million ‘friends’ said Nadella.

Xiaoice is basically Chinese for ‘little Bing’. What it does is have real conversations via bots. Now, Microsoft claims that the technology is so advanced that users believe they are talking to a human being. Microsoft also confirmed that the tests were conducted with the social chatbot which kicked off via text. However, in recent times, Xiaoice has been able to call humans.