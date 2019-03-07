What is Google Duplex, where is it available now, and other questions answered

Google Duplex is expanding to more US cities

Google Duplex, the artificially intelligent system that acts as a medium between the caller and receiver, is now available to the Pixel device owners in more areas in the US. Initially began as a pilot programme for select users in select locations in the US, Google Duplex has been expanded to 43 US states for Pixel devices but more Android, as well as iOS, devices will be covered “over the next few weeks”.

Among the new states that are supported by Google Duplex are Alabama, Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Utah, and Washington. The states that are not getting Google Duplex as of now are Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Montana, and Texas.

While there are only seven states are remaining in the US, Google has not said anything on when Duplex will roll out to countries outside the US. India is also not supported yet, but Google’s recent investment in the country may give some hope.

Google Duplex is currently available on Pixel first-generation, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 smartphones. But Google has noted in a blog post that phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher and iPhone models with Google Assistant installed will get the Duplex feature in coming weeks.

Powered by AI, Google Duplex can make reservations at restaurants, bookings at salons, and more with just a command. Google Assistant will make calls necessary to make appointments at offline stores on the user’s behalf. Giving out a disclosure beforehand, Google Assistant will communicate with the staff and provide them with the essential information required while making a reservation.

When the reservation is confirmed, Google Assistant logs everything down on the screen so as to apprise the user. It even creates a calendar event and reminder for when the reservation or appointment is fixed.