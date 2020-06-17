Google Duo’s web group video call limit increased to 32 participants; Details here

The limit of web video calls on Duo was earlier 12.

Google Duo: Google’s video calling platform Google Duo is now rolling out support for web group video calls with up to 32 participants. Google Duo, which has lately been overshadowed by its sister app Google Meet, will allow as many as 32 users in a personal video group call on the web. Google has posed Meet as an app for professional video conferences, while Duo has been positioned as a platform for more personal interactions.

However, for a long time, video calls have been limited to Android or iOS based mobile devices. During the coronavirus lockdown, though, the users of video calls have spiked and this is another of the slew of features launched by the tech giant.

The limit of web video calls on Duo was earlier 12. This limit in March stood at eight and had been increased due to the demand.

In a tweet posted by a Twitter user (@ sanazahari), who is the Senior Director of Product and Design at Google, the feature would be rolling out with the latest version of Google Chrome. For this, the users would have to log in to the web version of Duo using the Google account and not the phone number.

Apart from that, Google Duo’s website (duo [dot] google [dot] com) can be saved on desktop platforms as a Progressive Web App (PWA).

Moreover, according to Sanaz, Google team has been working on ensuring that the video calls made via Duo still remain safe and secure even when made while calls and it is using the WebRTC API to ensure the security.