Google Duo video calls are coming to your smart Android TV

The users will be allowed to use both one-on-one as well as group video calls for meetings and personal conversations via Duo app.

Google is keen on enhancing user experience as after the introduction of Chromecast support for Google Meet, the company is now betting on bringing its consumer video chat app, Duo, to Android TV. The application is expected to come in the form of a native app that will allow the users initiate video calls from their TV screen. In the next few weeks, Google will be coming up with a beta of Duo for Android TV, the company said in its blog post. The users will be allowed to use both one-on-one as well as group video calls for meetings and personal conversations via Duo app. “The big screen isn’t just for work meetings, though: We also want to make video calling your friends and family better,” the company said.

Further, Google informed that if people do not have in-built cameras in their TVs, they can also use a USB camera for using the feature. The company has been bringing in features in order to push for video communications on a bigger screen. “Whether you’re on mute in a larger meeting and want to concentrate on your task at hand, casting to your TV can help you be more productive and stay focused,” read the company statement. Recently, Google has also introduced Chromecast support for Meet and gave more flexibility to users to have their work meetings as TV is believed to be a better fit at times when compared to laptops or phones. For users to avail the new services, they should have a Google account and the updated version of Google meet with a television that supports Chromecast.

It is to note that Google Meet and Google Duo are supported on the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, along with the other smart displays running the company’s software. Google aims to expand these platforms in order to take on Zoom and Microsoft Teams.