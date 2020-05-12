Google Duo to support group video calls with up to 32 people soon, details inside

Currently, Google Duo allows 12 participants in a group call.

Catching up with the trend of increasing participants limit in the majority of video-calling applications, Google Duo will soon increase the number of participants in a group video call. According to a report by Android Police, the number of participants will be increased by 32 and the development will soon be introduced. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a large number of people are relying on video calling/ chatting tools as they have to stay in their own houses.

Google had earlier indicated an increase in the number of participants for a group call on Duo but did not reveal the number. According to the report, the increase in participants was also reflected in a promotional mail sent by the company. Currently, the application allows 12 participants in a group call. The limit to 12 participants was increased from 8 participants two months ago. It is to note that the application when launched allowed only 4 participants in a group call. Apart from this, the company is also likely to introduce some new AR effects that will match the facial expressions of the participants. With all new features, the company is eyeing on keeping itself in a competitive environment with Facebook and Zoom.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to make group video calls available for users from their laptops and PCs. It may not be able to support 2 participants like it does on a smart phone but it has last week revealed that the company is working on a new layout that will allow more people at the same time. It said that a new “family” mode in Duo will be able to allow users to video call with close friends and families. This mode will also allow users to access new filters similar to those on Snapchat. While Duo is planning these changes to its web application, its competitor WhatsApp has no such features right now.