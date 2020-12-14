Google is down globally; users can’t access Search, Gmail and YouTube

Some users are also facing issues while accessing Google Drive and Google Meet, hinting at a wider, large-scale outage effecting major Google services.

Google is down! Users across the world are reporting issues with Google services, including Search, Gmail, YouTube, Google Meet and Google Drive. Logging into Gmail is currently giving the error message, “We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes.”

Logging into YouTube is also showing an error dashboard saying, “something went wrong.”

YouTube dashboard currently.

Google Search seems to be working fine at this point of time, but this might just be a one-off thing as people have been reporting about issues with Search as well on micro-blogging website Twitter.

Third-party apps and services that rely on Google for sign-in have also appear to be affected, as a result.

In India, the outage appears to have started just around 5:00PM, according to tracking website Downdetector.

Google is yet to formally acknowledge the issue though it seems this is related to Google accounts, rather than Google services themselves. For instance, one can access some Google services by going in to incognito mode. Also, it is possible to access some of these Google services if one’s not signed in.