Google Doodle urges people to wear mask, maintain social distance amid surge in COVID-19 cases

April 6, 2021 2:00 PM

A new Doodle released by the search giant urges people to wear face masks as Covid-19 cases rise by leaps and bounds in India

To make people comply with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, Google Doodle comes to play. A new Doodle released by the search giant urges people to wear face masks as Covid-19 cases rise by leaps and bounds in India and several other countries with multiple strains. To create more social awareness and maintain social distance now Google has joined authorities to caution users about their habits.

On placing the cursor on the Google icon, all the alphabets return wearing a mask and space out to maintain social distance. On clicking on the logo, a message appears that says “Wear a mask, Save lives. Wear a face cover, wash your hands, keep a safe distance.” The message has three tabs, Symptoms, Prevention, Treatments. Users also get information about how to prevent the spread of the infection and new articles related to Covid -19.

The message also includes the ‘More Info ‘tab that takes users to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website that gives information about the latest number of cases, recoveries, fatalities etc. The animated doodle also has links to World Health Organisation articles to contain the spread of Covid.

Earlier the search engine major created a tiny rhyme called “The Mask Song.” With a tune alike the nursery poem, “Twinkle Twinkle little star” to create awareness about wearing a mask. The caption of the post appropriately said, “Sing along with Google Assistant. Just say, ‘Hey Google, sing the mask song’, to learn the song.”

India recently surpassed the 1 lakh mark of daily Covid cases, a new high compared to last year’s peak. Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh are the worst affected among all the states.

