Affectionately known as ‘The Don,’ Bradman is considered the greatest batsman of all time. (Google)

Search engine Google today marked the 110th birthday of Sir Donald George Bradman by dedicating its doodle for the great cricketer. Affectionately known as ‘The Don,’ Bradman is considered the greatest batsman of all time. He was born in New South Wales in 1908. He developed his skills by hitting golf ball off the curved base of a water tank, using a cricket stump, which is much narrower than a bat.

At the age of 19, Bradman made his debut in 1927 in a first-class match between his New South Wales team and Adelaide. He scored 118 rus in his first match. Over the course of his 21-year test match career, Bradman averaged at least one century every three innings.

‘The Don’ amassed a total of 6,996 runs in 52 Test matches—making him a top contender for the title of best cricketer to ever step on a pitch. When Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack polled 100 former cricketers and journalists to determine the top cricketers of the 20th century, Bradman was nominated by all 100.

Bradman was honoured with a museum during his lifetime, called the “the greatest living Australian” by the Prime Minister, and knighted in 1949. Bradman scored 309 runs in one often-cited game at Headingley Cricket Ground in England, thus setting a standard in the sports through the 1930s and 40s. Even after his retirement, Bradman remained connected with cricket as an administrator and commentator.