Google Doodle: First-ever AI powered doodle celebrates Johann Sebastian Bach’s birth anniversary

By: | Updated: March 22, 2019 5:55 PM

Google Doodle: Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that it is the first-ever doodle to be powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Google Doodle AI, Johann Sebastian Bach's birth anniversaryGoogle Doodle powered by AI.

Google Doodle: Have you seen Friday’s  Google doodle? Well, you may have come across the doodle celebrating the birth anniversary of great German musician Johann Sebastian Bach but do you know there’s something special in Friday’s doodle.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that it is the first-ever doodle to be powered by Artificial Intelligence.

“Today’s #googledoodle is the first ever to be powered by #GoogleAI! Pretty to fun to try out and see how AI and humans can be creative together:) More on the ML model that powers the #BachDoodle,” Pichai said in his tweet.

You can create you own melody in Johann Sebastian Bach’s signature music style by clicking on the play button located at the bottom right of the doodle. The melody is harmonized using the machine learning.

Born in German town of Eisenach in 1685, Johann Sebastian Bach’s father and brother both were musicians. His father was an expert in playing multiple musical instruments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google Doodle: First-ever AI powered doodle celebrates Johann Sebastian Bach’s birth anniversary
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition