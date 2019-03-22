Google Doodle: First-ever AI powered doodle celebrates Johann Sebastian Bach’s birth anniversary

Google Doodle powered by AI.

Google Doodle: Have you seen Friday’s Google doodle? Well, you may have come across the doodle celebrating the birth anniversary of great German musician Johann Sebastian Bach but do you know there’s something special in Friday’s doodle.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that it is the first-ever doodle to be powered by Artificial Intelligence.

“Today’s #googledoodle is the first ever to be powered by #GoogleAI! Pretty to fun to try out and see how AI and humans can be creative together:) More on the ML model that powers the #BachDoodle,” Pichai said in his tweet.

You can create you own melody in Johann Sebastian Bach’s signature music style by clicking on the play button located at the bottom right of the doodle. The melody is harmonized using the machine learning.

Born in German town of Eisenach in 1685, Johann Sebastian Bach’s father and brother both were musicians. His father was an expert in playing multiple musical instruments.