Google Doodle contest to be held on Children’s Day; scholarship worth Rs 5 lakh to be rewarded

Internal judging and jury votes will be used to identify the top 20 doodles, which will be put up for public voting from October 21 to November 6. (Reuters)

From life on the moon to a pollution-free world, students can sketch or paint their imagination for Google’s Children’s Day contest and find it as a doodle on the search engine on November 14, besides winning a Rs 5 lakh scholarship.

This year’s theme is ‘When I grow up, I hope…’ and doodles must incorporate the letters G-o-o-g-l-e, Director of Marketing, Southeast Asia and India, Google, Sapna Chadha, said. “We are to announce the 2019 edition of ‘Doodle for Google’ contest where students across India will get a chance to showcase their creativity in the form of a doodle on www.google.co.in for a day on Children’s Day on November 14,” she said.

Also read: WhatsApp’s new feature another step towards curbing fake news

The jury for the contest includes illustrator Neha Sharma, known as Neha Doodles, Prajakta Koli, a popular YouTube creator, and Rajiv Chikala, the mind behind the cartoon character ‘Chhota Bheem’. “This year’s theme is ‘When I grow up, I hope…’ tapping into the aspirations and imagination of young India. Anything kids dream about is fair-play – from edible clouds, to a pollution-free world, to a city haven full of endangered animals, and a life on the moon,” Chadha said.

Crayons, water colours, clay or graphic design, young artists can utilise any material to bring their creation to life but like all Google Doodles, each doodle must incorporate the letters G-o-o-g-l-e, she said. Internal judging and jury votes will be used to identify the top 20 doodles, which will be put up for public voting from October 21 to November 6. The winning contestant will be awarded a college scholarship of Rs 5 lakh , a technology package worth Rs 2 lakh for their school or non-profit organisation along with many other prizes.