Google Doodle celebrates FIFA World Cup 2018 final, a day when Croatia will take on France

Google Doodle celebrated the final day of the FIFA World up 2018 on July 15. The biggest festival of football will come to an end on Sunday. This time Croatia will take on France. Croatia has created history by reaching the final for the first time.

Croatia will take on France in the FIFA world cup 2018 final at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Croatia have never played in a World Cup final and would to create history by winning the coveted trophy. They had to wait for 20 years to reach the semi-finals and when the Blzers did it, they played amazingly well against England. Croatia have conceded only five goals in this edition. Though France will be the favourite side for the final, Zlatko Dalic men will have to work hard and play with a greater unity and confidence to win this final against their stronger opponent.

But before the final game kicks off and the champions are decided, a grand show inside the stadium will be hosted which will witness some of the big names in entertainment history perform.

Here are the squads

CROATIA

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco/FRA), Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria/ITA), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid/ESP), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan /ITA), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka)

Forwards: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus/ITA), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan/ITA), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Marko Pjaca (Schalke/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht/GER)

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Moreover, the Belgium football team was being touted as the dark horse in the ongoing World Cup in Russia but the fans suffered a heartbreak after a 1-0 loss against France in the first semi-final of the tournament. Their agony was made worse on Wednesday as Belgium football fans who took to public transport were forced to listen to the French football anthem for two hours. This was part of a bet between Brussels public transport authority and its Parisian counterpart, which the former lost.