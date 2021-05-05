Google does it again, leaks the unannounced Pixel Buds A-Series early by accident

This is the second time that Google has let the Pixel Buds A-Series slip ahead of schedule.

“The new Pixel Buds A-Series have arrived,” the official Android account tweeted on Tuesday. Except, they were never really meant to “arrive” this early. Someone, somewhere at Google probably got a little ahead of themselves accidentally scheduling what might otherwise be classified as confidential information at this point of time. The tweet was taken down within 10 minutes, according to media reports, suggesting this wasn’t one of those instances where Google simply tweeted out its next product. It was an actual mistake.

That is not to say that this is fresh information. This is in fact the second time that Google has let the Pixel Buds A-Series slip ahead of schedule after seemingly confirming their existence in a marketing email in early April. Only this time, their imminent launch seems all but inevitable in the days to come, quite possibly at the upcoming Google I/O 2021 developer conference that kicks off May 18.

While the previous leak confirmed the Pixel Buds A-Series truly wireless earbuds will come in a new green colourway, the latest reveal drops a few vague technical aspects such as “quality sound” and “quick Bluetooth pairing.” They look more or less like the second-gen Pixel Buds launched in 2020 though the “A-series” tagline hints at a more affordable price tag that is always something to be excited about especially since Google has built quite a fan following for itself through its value-focused Pixel A-series smartphones.

Speaking of which, the Pixel 5a 5G appears to be right on schedule. The phone will be announced in line with when last year’s a- phone was introduced, which means around late July-early August so chances are, we may not hear a lot about it at I/O. The Pixel 5a 5G will be available later this year in select markets — US and Japan only — and just like last year, Google isn’t planning to bring a 5G Pixel phone to India again.

In an ideal world, the Pixel Buds A-Series would have accompanied the Pixel 5A 5G but then again, these are remarkable times and with tech majors like Apple and Samsung starting to face the heat of a global semiconductor shortage due to the pandemic, the fact that Google is getting ready to launch new hardware (albeit with limited availability) comes as a ray of sunshine amid all that’s going around the world lately.

