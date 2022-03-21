Google ‘Delete last 15 minutes’ search history feature now on Android: Here’s how to use it

Google has not said anything about extending this feature to the web version as of now as it announced for android and iOS but chances are high with the upcoming Google I/O event scheduled in May this year.

Google on Android users can now delete the last 15 minutes of search history as Google on iOS users. After tweaking the delete chat history feature on iOS, it has finally expanded the modified feature to Android as well (via The Verge).

The feature was officially announced last year at Google I/O in May. The feature arrived on the iOS version of the Google app in July last year and Google had promised by the end of 2021, Android users will be able to use the feature too, but missed the deadline.

With the delete last-minute feature the user can delete the search history on the browser in the last 15 minutes. The searches made before 15 minutes remain unless the user manually deletes it or has set the automatic delete history feature after a fixed interval.

To use the feature on Android, open the Google app on your device, tap on the profile icon at the top right corner, and tap on “Delete last 15 minutes.”

The feature comes in handy if you are using a google browser on another person’s device for not more than 15 minutes and do not want the person to know about your searches or when you are using the same Google account on different devices by different people.

Google also offers three other separate options to automatically delete search history. One can set the delete search history option for three, 18, or 36 months old. Those who use Chrome can also quickly erase search history by visiting the settings section.