Google could soon launch ‘cheaper’ Pixel smartphones to take on Xiaomi, Samsung

The new Google Desire smartphone range could be launched as Pixel 3

Google is gradually moving towards the other side of the premium price segment that has as many users as the smartphones. The Google Pixel line of smartphones offers flagship specifications at higher price points. However, Google is now said to be working on a mid-range smartphone series that will run the company’s storage friendly platform Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The smartphone range codenamed Desire is rumoured as the Google Pixel 3.

The Desire codename for the new smartphones is similar to the Desire mid-range smartphone series offered by HTC. Google recently acquired HTC’s mobile division to expand the Pixel smartphones, which explains the identical naming of the alleged smartphone range. One of these mid-range models is also said to be the Google Pixel 3, which is expected to launch later this year. The Desire range will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 and 700 processors, reports Chinese blog Qooah. This range will be different from the regular Pixel smartphones that will still be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series.

Further, the Google Desire range will run on Android Oreo (Go edition) platform, which is designed for the smartphones with 1GB of RAM or less. This gives the idea that the Desire range is likely to have 1GB of RAM, however, there could also be models with less than 1GB of RAM. The Android Oreo (Go edition) was introduced last year by the company while the first smartphones to ship with it were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year.

Google is planning to take on Samsung and Xiaomi with the Desire range of smartphones, especially in countries such as India. Google earlier offered Nexus range of smartphones that were comparatively cheaper than the Pixel range, shipping with the same stock Android experience. The company discontinued the Nexus line in favour of the Pixel range, which is yet to write success stories.