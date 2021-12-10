Google confirms Android games are coming to Windows PCs in 2022: Details

According to reports, over 2.5 billion users access the Google Play Games ecosystem every month.

Google will introduce a standalone application to bring Google Play Games to Windows, enabling users to play Android games on Windows PCs directly from Google, from 2022.

The tech giant announced the plans during The Game Awards 2021. Google will also allow users to simultaneously switch between Android phones and tablets, Windows PCs, and Chromebooks. However, the Alphabet-owned company has not confirmed if the complete lineup of Google Play titles would be available on the new PC service.

Google teased the arrival of Google Play Games on Windows during The Game Awards. The move will bring to Windows PC one of the largest gaming ecosystems and allow games access to hundreds of Android titles from desktops.

Google Product Director of Games on Android and Google Play Greg Hartrell told The Verge that starting 2022, games would be able to experience their favourite Google Play games on more devices, switching seamlessly between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PCs.

Hartrell said the Google-built product would bring the best of Google Play Games to more desktops and laptops, adding that the company was thrilled to expand the platform for gamers to enjoy their favourite Android games.

The application for Windows has been designed with feedback from the community and developers in mind. A Google spokesperson also told The Verge that the company had built the app on its own.

The app will also allow gamers players to resume games on a PC after playing on a phone, tablet, or Chromebook. However, Google has remained tight-lipped about details of the technology it is using to emulate Android apps on Windows.

Android apps for Windows have been around for a long time, courtesy emulation solutions. With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft directly integrated its own Android emulation technology into the platform.